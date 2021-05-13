Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 9,012 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 263.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 59,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $76.56 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

