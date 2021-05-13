Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Starbucks by 4.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,680,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $183,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,249 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 78,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

