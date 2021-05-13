Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Pinterest by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.16. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

