Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.