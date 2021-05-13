Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 834 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Clorox by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Clorox by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Clorox by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $181.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.97.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

