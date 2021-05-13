Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $710,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,952 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period.

XSMO opened at $47.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.57.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.