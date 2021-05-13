Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 665 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

XOM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.96. 726,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,998,588. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

