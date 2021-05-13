Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 245,319 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $294,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.79. 39,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,216. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

