Flossbach Von Storch AG Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,385 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $99,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of KO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 250,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,543,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

