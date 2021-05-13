Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $30.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,380 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,553,000 after purchasing an additional 927,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.21. 164,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

