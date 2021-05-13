Flossbach Von Storch AG Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after acquiring an additional 78,444 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $774,468,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.01. 6,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.52. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $176.06 and a 52 week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

