Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 22,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. Analysts predict that Fluidigm will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluidigm by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,251,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after buying an additional 673,616 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,892,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 338,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,544,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 566,746 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 542,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

