Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £187 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £157.71 ($206.04).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £127 ($165.93) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 9,672 ($126.37) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a market cap of £22.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of £153.11 and a 200-day moving average price of £146.27.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

