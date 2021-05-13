Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires Shares of 2,896 Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NYSE AEVA opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

