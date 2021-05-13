Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $30,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

MSOS stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19.

