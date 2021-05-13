Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,302,000 after purchasing an additional 878,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 71,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,577. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

