Foresight Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.51. The company had a trading volume of 296,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,313. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

