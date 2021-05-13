Foresight Wealth Management LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $86,871,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

NYSE IRM traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.64. 38,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,146. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,727 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.