Foresight Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Land comprises approximately 0.6% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,823 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 84.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,223. The stock has a market cap of $623.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.