Forma Therapeutics (FMTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect Forma Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.