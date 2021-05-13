Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forte Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

FBRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, (FBRC) initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $458.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.