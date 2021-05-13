Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.505 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of FTS opened at C$54.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.90.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.25.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

