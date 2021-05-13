Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $103.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,404,000 after buying an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

