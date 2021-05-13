Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.350- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.70. 693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,104. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

