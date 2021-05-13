Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BEN. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

NYSE BEN opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 912,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 699,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,823,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

