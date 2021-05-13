Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners lowered Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

FPRUY stock remained flat at $$35.50 during trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

