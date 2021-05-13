Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners lowered Fraport from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

FPRUY stock remained flat at $$35.50 during trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.