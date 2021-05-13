Frax (FRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $137.01 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Frax has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $137.01 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00078632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00575850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00228936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.87 or 0.01091645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.69 or 0.01206112 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 138,609,281 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.