Freed Investment Group Sells 556 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Freed Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Freed Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 40,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,527,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,703,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,083,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

