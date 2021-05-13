freenet’s (FRTAF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. freenet has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

