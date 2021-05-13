Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.05. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,094 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,498.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.01. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

