Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Friendz has a market cap of $1.94 million and $131,192.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00087571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.78 or 0.01063395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00069311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00112895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 531,257,891 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

