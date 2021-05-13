Frontier Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Frontier has a total market cap of $73.74 million and $35.44 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00088213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $528.88 or 0.01052222 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00069424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00112950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00062819 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

