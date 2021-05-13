Fuel Tech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 22,320 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,561% compared to the average volume of 1,344 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTEK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

