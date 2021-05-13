Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $109.02

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.02, but opened at $113.01. Futu shares last traded at $111.84, with a volume of 26,247 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. 86 Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Futu by 178.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $2,418,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

