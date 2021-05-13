FY2021 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Shares of APD traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.16. The company had a trading volume of 932,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.56. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $219.52 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

