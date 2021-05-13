FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Reduced by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

