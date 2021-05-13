FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Boosted by Analyst

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OVCHY opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.86. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

