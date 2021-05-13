FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Increased by Analyst

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

KWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

KWR opened at $229.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.09 and a 200-day moving average of $252.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 638.21 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,104. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,208,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

