FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Reduced by Analyst

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revlon in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.47) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

REV stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $515.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.71. Revlon has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 72,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Revlon by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Revlon during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

