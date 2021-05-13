FY2022 EPS Estimates for Artis REIT Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.39.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$113.01 million during the quarter.

Artis REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

