FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Lifted by Analyst

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

ENB stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Enbridge by 16.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

