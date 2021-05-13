FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Liberty Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Liberty Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$1.50. 111,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,724. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$2.40. The company has a market cap of C$392.10 million and a P/E ratio of 39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.63.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total value of C$89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,196,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,249,453.16. Also, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$697,672.05. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,365 shares of company stock valued at $409,955.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

