FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cellectis S.A. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cellectis in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $694.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.