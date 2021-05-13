Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.17.

Shares of GLPG opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $227.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

