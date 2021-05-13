Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 130,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,899,809 shares.The stock last traded at $4.97 and had previously closed at $4.44.

Specifically, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $711.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.22. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339,470 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

