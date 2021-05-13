GAPS (GAP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $224.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $224.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,605.67 or 0.99946117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.00212959 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000185 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004199 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.