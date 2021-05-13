Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Philip Straub Sells 5,898 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GRMN stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $145.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.