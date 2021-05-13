GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on G1A. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.66 ($38.43).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €35.80 ($42.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.79. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 1-year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.13.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

