GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of GEAGY stock remained flat at $$40.59 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

