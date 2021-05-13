Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Geeq has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $8.54 million and $145,449.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

